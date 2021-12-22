New England Hockey Journal

How AHL referees Katie Guay, Kelly Cooke are paving the way

By

Katie Guay
Katie Guay made history Oct. 16 when she became the first female ref to work an American Hockey League game. (WBS Penguins)

Katie Guay is a hockey referee.

A trailblazer? Guay is more comfortable just being known as a person trying to get all the calls right.

A Westfield, Mass., native who played four years of college hockey at Brown University (2001-05), Guay made history Oct. 16 when she became the first female referee to work an American Hockey League game.

It was the season opener between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. There were 5,785 fans in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena, and the pressure was substantial.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

