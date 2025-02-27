With one game left in the regular season, Adrian Mendoza has 62 points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Adrian Mendoza has scored goals and racked up points in the New England prep ranks for two seasons, but the North Yarmouth Academy star is so much more than an offensive producer.

“It doesn’t matter the sport, but if your hardest worker is also your best player and your best kid, everything else seems to fall in line,” Panther coach Mike Warde said. “That’s what Adrian is.”

Mendoza was the team’s second-leading scorer with 18 goals and 43 points a season ago.

To the coach’s surprise, the Quebec native expressed a laundry list of improvements that he wanted to make to his game despite the immediate impact that he made.