Jake Boguniecki had 71 points for Mid Fairfield's 15O team. (Dick Trent)

The difference between Jake Boguniecki before and after he stepped onto the ice for Mid Fairfield tryouts was profound.

Boguniecki was coming up on the end of his first year of PeeWees when his father, Eric, got a call from Sean Haggerty, a friend of his, who was coaching Mid Fairfield’s top ’09 team.

“Why don’t you bring Jake down?” Haggerty asked.

Eric Boguniecki was hesitant. Jake had been playing for the Wonderland Wizards in Bridgeport, Conn. It was fine hockey, but not Triple-A like Mid Fairfield.

Hockey also wasn’t Jake Boguniecki’s primary sport. That was reserved for baseball.