Josh Phillips celebrates one of his two goals in the Small School title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Tim Whitehead has set the bar high at Kimball Union.

The Wildcats entered this season having made nine consecutive Elite 8 appearances under the direction of the longtime Division 1 college head coach, with the high-scoring top line of Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), Corwith Simmers and Sam LeDrew leading them to a fourth championship during that span last season.

With Sadowski and LeDrew graduating, the top of the lineup would look different this winter.

“We knew we’d probably be younger and might not have the same knockout punch (from a scoring standpoint) as last year,” Whitehead said. “But more and more guys stepped up as the year went on and took pressure off the top group.”