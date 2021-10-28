New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

How confidence is propelling Sloan Farmer ahead of his Brunswick debut

By

Sloan Farmer
Sloan Farmer (Old Greenwich, Conn.) looks to be a key contributor for Brunswick School in prep this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sloan Farmer has become more and more prevalent among local prospects in the last few months.

The rising defenseman from the 2005 birth year keeps getting better. 

Playing split-season for Marty St. Louis and Chris Gragnano on Mid Fairfield 16-U ahead of his first prep season at Brunswick, Farmer burst onto the scene over the summer for his breakout performance at USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp in July. 

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound blueliner from Old Greenwich, Conn., posted five points in five contests at the weeklong camp in Amherst, N.Y., and has continued to turn heads due to his increasingly strong two-way play in the months since.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ben Poitras

Buffalo Regals duo expected to play key role at Salisbury

Ben Poitras and Dylan Hryckowian have a lot in common.  They are both forwards, they both hail from Canada and they're both playing split season with…
Read More
Drew Gibbons

How River Rats 16-U forward Drew Gibbons looks to impact St. Mark’s

If there’s been one knock on Drew Gibbons' game since he arrived at St. Mark’s last fall, it’s his skating. One of the ways the…
Read More
Nolan Joyce

Nolan Joyce on BC commit, preparing for winter at St. Sebastian’s

St. Sebastian's junior Nolan Joyce made sure to do his homework before making his college commitment over the summer. Joyce, a late 2003 birth-year defenseman…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter