How a ‘big gamble’ paid off for Rachel Zhao and Nobles

Rachel Zhao is a top uncommitted upperclassman in girls prep hockey. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Noble and Greenough forward Rachel Zhao’s path to becoming a standout senior on the New England prep scene this season has been anything but ordinary.

Zhao now calls Westwood, Mass., home, but she discovered hockey at an early age in China, where she was raised. It was love at first sight.

“I was always interested in sports, but I found hockey because I was at a rink (in Beijing) once and I saw kids who were playing around on the ice,” said Zhao, who was 5 years old at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that!’ I’ve always been super competitive, and when I learned more about hockey — contact sport, competitive, fast — I thought it was perfect for me.”

Zhao estimated that there were only three rinks in Beijing when she first started playing organized hockey, initially with and against boys. A successful bid to host the 2022 Olympic Games increased that number and helped grow the sport throughout China.

Her first experience of hockey in the United States came when she was about 12, participating in a one-time exchange program with Assabet Valley Girls Hockey that she and her mother organized together. During that trip with about 20 other female players from Beijing, Zhao was introduced to her future home.

“We learned that Nobles is a great school (and played) some of the best prep hockey in New England,” Zhao said. “That just stuck with us, so when I decided to apply to schools here, Nobles was my first choice.”

The rest is history — and Nobles coach Tom Resor is sure happy about it.