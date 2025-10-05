Myles Brosnan is committed to Harvard. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The Brookline Whalers took down the East Coast Militia handily on Saturday afternoon with a 6-0 win.

It was never close, as the Whalers, who are mostly Dexter Southfield players, piled on the Militia and controlled the game.

I had a bit of a different reason for being there. Typically, I'm focused on everyone, and I still was. But I was mainly watching Whalers defenseman Myles Brosnan (Winchester, Mass.) and Militia defenseman Kaiden Donia (Townsend, Mass.). Governor's Academy forward Jack Torr is on the Militia's roster and is an NHL Draft prospect, but wasn't there on Saturday.

Brosnan and Donia are players NHL scouts are watching this fall and winter. Both are intriguing in their own ways.

Brosnan will be with Dexter Southfield this winter and has been playing some weekends with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, while Donia will be at Groton.

I'll have a breakdown on all NHL Draft prospects in fall hockey next week. But here's how both players performed on Saturday.