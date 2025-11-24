New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Housatonic Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Myles Foster projects to be impactful for Avon Old Farms this winter. (Avon Old Farms School)

No matter the season, the Housatonic is always one of the toughest gauntlets in New England boys prep hockey. Never has that been more true than this season.

Avon Old Farms and Salisbury are usual suspects. Deerfield was the No. 1 team in the Elite 8 last season. Westminster made it all the way to the Large School championship game last March. Kent enters this season as my No. 5 team.

Then, there are the other squads. Choate, Hotchkiss and Taft are three teams that should be much better this season. Trinity-Pawling and Loomis Chaffee project to be tough outs, too.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the Housatonic entering this winter.

