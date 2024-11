Justin Tavares scores for Deerfield in last season's Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Housatonic division is always one of the strongest in New England boys prep hockey.

Avon Old Farms and Salisbury, two Housatonic powerhouses, were in the Elite 8 last season. Kent won the Large School Tournament. The previous year, Taft was the Large School champion.

This season will be no different, as each team presents some sort of challenge. There won't be many easy matchups with any of these squads.

Here is our team-by-team breakdown.