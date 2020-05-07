New England Hockey Journal

Other

Holy Cross coach, Maine native Katie Lachapelle to lead Team USA at U-18 worlds

By

Katie Lachapelle finished her first season as head coach with Holy Cross in 2019-20. (Mark Seliger Photography)

USA Hockey announced Wednesday that Katie Lachapelle (Lewiston, Maine), who brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience and is currently the head women’s ice hockey coach at Holy Cross, has been named head coach of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team that will play in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women's World Championship anticipated to take place in January 2021.

Joining her as assistant coaches will be Melanie Ruzzi, assistant women’s coach at Princeton University; Chelsea Walkland, assistant women’s coach at Colgate University; and Brianna Decker, a member of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. In addition, Alli Altmann returns to the staff as goaltending coach.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Katie leading our team this season,” said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “She brings significant experience, including in international hockey, and has played an important role in our overall women’s national team program for several years. We’re also thrilled to have Mel, Chelsea, Brianna and Alli part of the coaching staff. Overall, we have a great group that is focused on helping bring a gold medal back to our country at the world championship early next year.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Women’s Hockey East: All in for Holy Cross

When Holy Cross women’s hockey coach Katie Lachapelle started coaching on the collegiate level in 1999, she was focused on one thing and one thing…
Read More

Women’s: Fratkin savoring Pride, NWHL success stories

It’s been a special season for the Boston Pride, and Kaleigh Fratkin hopes it isn’t over. The 2019-20 National Women’s Hockey League Defender of the…
Read More

Women’s: Northeastern riding big-time momentum

Of course the path to Northeastern’s first Women’s Beanpot championship in seven years would involve overtime. The Huskies had played four other overtimes this season,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter