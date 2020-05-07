Katie Lachapelle finished her first season as head coach with Holy Cross in 2019-20. (Mark Seliger Photography)

USA Hockey announced Wednesday that Katie Lachapelle (Lewiston, Maine), who brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience and is currently the head women’s ice hockey coach at Holy Cross, has been named head coach of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team that will play in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women's World Championship anticipated to take place in January 2021.

Joining her as assistant coaches will be Melanie Ruzzi, assistant women’s coach at Princeton University; Chelsea Walkland, assistant women’s coach at Colgate University; and Brianna Decker, a member of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. In addition, Alli Altmann returns to the staff as goaltending coach.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Katie leading our team this season,” said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “She brings significant experience, including in international hockey, and has played an important role in our overall women’s national team program for several years. We’re also thrilled to have Mel, Chelsea, Brianna and Alli part of the coaching staff. Overall, we have a great group that is focused on helping bring a gold medal back to our country at the world championship early next year.”