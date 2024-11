Berwick and Pingree will battle for supremacy in the Holt. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Holt Conference provided some great matchups last season. Pingree eventually won the conference after taking down North Yarmouth Academy in the final.

This winter, the conference projects to take a step with each team aiming to up their status in the prep world. There should be some solid competition among the seven teams again.

We will cover the All-Holt team in a separate story, but first, we’re going to take a look at each team in the conference.

Let’s dive in.