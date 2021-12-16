Holiday tournaments: What to look for in prep hockey’s busiest weekend

Kiernan Gately and the Frederick Gunn Highlanders are off to the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

‘Tis the season…the season for prep hockey holiday tournaments, that is!

New England Hockey Journal has you covered, as we will be in various rinks this weekend to observe the action and bring you coverage on what teams and players go on to make the biggest impact as we wrap up the third week of the 2021-22 season.

A lot can change with so many teams playing multiple games over a single weekend, so be sure to check out our current prep power rankings to see who has elevated, and who might be looking to work their way back up in the top-10.

This quick primer lets you know what is going on when with some players we’ll be watching and who are worth keeping an eye on. Be sure to check back in with us in the coming days for analysis and notes on the action and who stood out as we get closer to the holidays. While we will not be at every single event, we looking forward to bringing you comprehensive coverage of the tournaments listed below.