Holiday tournaments mix up NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll

St. Sebastian’s was among the teams busy at holiday tournaments on the weekend. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There were holiday tournaments galore across our region this past weekend, which means there was plenty of opportunity for teams to charge into the season’s fourth edition of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll.

In the end, just one team received an early present as a new entrant into the top-10 as decided by a group of the region’s head coaches. The top of the list remains unchanged for the third consecutive week, but one other club did make a big jump into the top half after its efforts during the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic.

Eight other teams received consideration, though all but one team held its spot from a week ago. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)