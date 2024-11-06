New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Holderness: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Jeremy Poirier is poised to take a big step forward for Holderness. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the biggest developments in New England boys prep hockey since the start of the 2020s has been Holderness as an Elite 8 contender.

The Bulls were the No. 8 seed in 2021-22, before finishing as the No. 2 team in the Small School Tournament the following winter. Last season was their best, finishing 25-3 and earning the No. 5 spot in the big dance.

What Holderness does next will be fascinating.

The top line of scorers are gone. The best defenseman in prep hockey is gone. Multiple other important seniors are gone. The starting goalie and his backup who was supposed to start this season are gone.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Holderness: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

One of the biggest developments in New England boys prep hockey since the start of the 2020s has been Holderness as an Elite 8 contender.…
Read More
Connor Gorman

RinkWise podcast: New Hampton coach Connor Gorman on the evolution of prep hockey

Connor Gorman is a lifer at New Hampton. The Shrewsbury, Mass., native and current head coach of the Huskies played for New Hampton from 2009-2011.…
Read More

7 takeaways from the last month in men’s college hockey recruiting

Every so often, I like to take the temperature of the college hockey recruiting landscape. Now isn't the hottest time for it — that would…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter