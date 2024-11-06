Holderness: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Jeremy Poirier is poised to take a big step forward for Holderness. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the biggest developments in New England boys prep hockey since the start of the 2020s has been Holderness as an Elite 8 contender.

The Bulls were the No. 8 seed in 2021-22, before finishing as the No. 2 team in the Small School Tournament the following winter. Last season was their best, finishing 25-3 and earning the No. 5 spot in the big dance.

What Holderness does next will be fascinating.

The top line of scorers are gone. The best defenseman in prep hockey is gone. Multiple other important seniors are gone. The starting goalie and his backup who was supposed to start this season are gone.