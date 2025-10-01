Holderness: What to expect in boys prep hockey 2025-26

Holderness celebrates scoring a goal last season. (Maxfield Paro)

Since this decade began, Holderness has become an Elite 8 threat in New England boys prep hockey.

The Bulls broke out in 2021-22, finishing as the No. 8 seed in the Elite 8. They were a top seed in the Small School Tournament the next year, before catapulting into the Elite 8 in 2023-24 when they were led by Caeden Herrington (Manchester, Vt.), a future fourth-round pick of the LA Kings.

Holderness was good again last season and flirted with the Elite 8 down the stretch, but finished as the No. 3 seed in the Small School Tournament and got bounced in the semifinals.

So, Elite 8, Small School, Elite 8, Small School...are the Bulls due for another Elite 8 appearance?

One thing is for sure: It's a team with many newcomers.