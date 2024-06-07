Macklin Celebrini poses for photos after winning the 2024 Hobey Baker Award. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Season after season, Hockey East coaches talk about the level of parity in the league and the high-level talent of the players within it — all of which contribute to its consistent position among the best leagues in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

The league has churned out hundreds of NHL players over its 40-year history, including 40 who remained in contention for the Stanley Cup at the beginning of the postseason in mid-April.

However, the 2023-24 season was something special from a pure talent perspective and should set the league up for continued success.

Seven former first-round draft picks — five of whom were freshmen — helped to make must-watch moments from October through April. The number is likely to grow, as Hobey Baker Award-winning Boston University star Macklin Celebrini is the overwhelming favorite to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in June.