New England Hockey Journal

College

Hockey East: Who’s hot and who’s not?

By

Jerry York has the Eagles soaring heading into the Hockey East tournament. (Getty Images)

Playoff hockey is a different beast.

No matter what happens in the five months leading up to the Hockey East tournament, it feels like anything can happen once it arrives, as teams go all-out for a title in the middle of March.

Sometimes it’s a hot netminder, sometimes it’s the birth of a new star and sometimes it’s a good coach. Above all, it’s often teams that get hot at the right time that embark on deep playoff runs. 

With a week to go until the start of the quarterfinals, we take a look at how the eight teams projected to make it in are doing ahead of the two-week stretch of do-or-die tournament hockey. 

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East: Seven veterans to watch in the playoffs

Playoff hockey is right around the corner.     In the blink of an eye, five months have come and gone, and the regular season is already…
Read More

Hobey Baker Award: Top 10 candidates

The debate over who will win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player, is always intriguing. Four out of the…
Read More

Dramatic Beanpot win extra sweet for captain Shea

Growing up in Massachusetts, Northeastern senior defenseman Ryan Shea wanted nothing more than to lift the Beanpot. Not only has the Milton native and former…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter