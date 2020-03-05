Hockey East: Who’s hot and who’s not?

Jerry York has the Eagles soaring heading into the Hockey East tournament. (Getty Images)

Playoff hockey is a different beast.

No matter what happens in the five months leading up to the Hockey East tournament, it feels like anything can happen once it arrives, as teams go all-out for a title in the middle of March.

Sometimes it’s a hot netminder, sometimes it’s the birth of a new star and sometimes it’s a good coach. Above all, it’s often teams that get hot at the right time that embark on deep playoff runs.

With a week to go until the start of the quarterfinals, we take a look at how the eight teams projected to make it in are doing ahead of the two-week stretch of do-or-die tournament hockey.