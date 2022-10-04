Matthew Wood looks to make a big impact in his freshman year. (UConn Athletics)

The first weekend of the college hockey season was a light one across the landscape, but two Hockey East teams were rushed right into league play.

Connecticut went into Burlington and swept host Vermont in a two-game series at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. Mike Cavanaugh’s (North Andover, Mass.) Huskies returned to Storrs with six points thanks to 4-1 and 3-1 wins on the road.

The two contests weren’t just the debut for both teams in 2022-23, they also marked the first collegiate games for UConn freshman Matthew Wood, the youngest player in college hockey.

The big right winger from Nanaimo, British Columbia, scored a power play goal in each of his first two games and added an assist Sunday.