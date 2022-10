Mike Souza is in his fifth season as head coach at UNH. (Jessica Speechley)

Through two weekends of the college hockey season, it could be said that the results have been status quo across the country.

The teams that were supposed to win have won and there have been minimal upsets.

One result that was certainly a mild upset was New Hampshire defeating Clarkson, 4-3, in overtime on the road up in Potsdam.

That set the stage for Mike Souza’s Wildcats to complete the North Country sweep a night later with a 4-1 win at St. Lawrence.