Alex Newhook had an exciting rookie season. (Getty Images)

The 2019-20 Hockey East season featured quite a few strong performances from freshmen.

When the year started, it was known that four Hockey East freshmen were entering the league after hearing their names called in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. However, a couple of rookies jumped out to have impressive years, including some un-drafted ones.

Below is a look at the New England Hockey Journal Hockey East All-Rookie Team: