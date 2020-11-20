Hockey East 2020-21 forecast: BC primed for a title run

Jerry York has the BC Eagles primed to rule the conference and make a Frozen Four run. (Getty Images)

The 2020-21 Hockey East season is primed to be unique and different than any before it.

The league’s 37th season will face challenges due to the coronavirus. However, all 11 Hockey East teams are planning on playing, which is more than can be said about a couple other college hockey conferences, including ECAC Hockey.

In four of the past five seasons, Boston College has won or shared the league’s regular-season title. This season looks to continue that trend, as the Eagles are loaded with talent up front and boasts the league’s best goaltender.