Three New Englanders make USA Hockey roster for Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

Will McDonough will represent the U.S. at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. (Boston Advantage photo)

Three players born in 2005 from New England will represent their country at the 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Avon Old Farms and Junior Bulldogs center Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.), Sioux Falls Stampede right wing Will McDonough (Duxbury, Mass.), and Brunswick and Mid Fairfield defenseman Lucas St. Louis (Old Greenwich, Conn.) were three of the 24 players who made the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will travel to Red Deer, Alberta, July 31-August 6.

The trio were selected based on their performance at the USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp, the two-day Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Camp that followed, and their overall body of work.

Also significant was who didn’t make the team out of the Hlinka-Gretzky Camp.