Hingham overpowers Bishop Stang for MIAA Division 1 girls title

Hingham
Hingham celebrates winning the MIAA D1 girls title over Bishop Stang. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Caroline Doherty was up to her usual tricks.

Hingham’s senior captain got the puck deep in her own zone and motoroed the length of the rink, blowing by the defense to get in alone on Bishop Stang freshman goalie Vivienne Melo. Doherty pulled to her forehand and reached around Melo to tuck the go-ahead goal for the No. 1 Harborwomen just 56 seconds into the second period.

it was all Hingham after as they took down the No. 15 Spartans, 5-2, to win their third state title and first since 2011. Doherty finished with a natural hat trick, and senior captain Addy Garrity had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Izzi Puleo earned the win in net.

Sophomore forwards Isa Rioux and Ashley Smith scored for Bishop Stang.

Related Articles

Medfield

Medfield upsets Milton with shutout for first MIAA D2 girls title

BOSTON — Medfield's Cinderella run got its storybook ending. The No. 13 Warriors capped off an improbable tournament run with a 3-0 shutout of No.…
Read More

Nauset beats Medfield to win MIAA D3 boys title

BOSTON — When Logan Poulin's goal was called off in the first minute of the third period, it looked like a bad trend was on…
Read More

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The time for the 2025 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament has arrived. The bracket has come out and Nauset landed the No. 1 seed…
Read More
