Hingham overpowers Bishop Stang for MIAA Division 1 girls title

Hingham celebrates winning the MIAA D1 girls title over Bishop Stang. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Caroline Doherty was up to her usual tricks.

Hingham’s senior captain got the puck deep in her own zone and motoroed the length of the rink, blowing by the defense to get in alone on Bishop Stang freshman goalie Vivienne Melo. Doherty pulled to her forehand and reached around Melo to tuck the go-ahead goal for the No. 1 Harborwomen just 56 seconds into the second period.

it was all Hingham after as they took down the No. 15 Spartans, 5-2, to win their third state title and first since 2011. Doherty finished with a natural hat trick, and senior captain Addy Garrity had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Izzi Puleo earned the win in net.

Sophomore forwards Isa Rioux and Ashley Smith scored for Bishop Stang.