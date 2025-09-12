Everett Baldwin at Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp this summer. (Mark LoMoglio/Tampa Bay Lightning)

Everett Baldwin was playing for St. George's in New England prep hockey less than seven months ago.

Now, he's suiting up for the Tampa Bay Lightning and playing the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators over the next few days.

Baldwin finds himself in a unique position. He's one of the many future NCAA Division 1 commits who can attend an NHL Rookie Camp for the first time, a byproduct of the CHL ruling.

Most of the players Baldwin will face — and play alongside — are signed and looking to make their NHL team. Baldwin, however, will be heading back to the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs once this is over. He's committed to Providence College.

"I was actually thinking about this at dinner," Baldwin said Thursday night.