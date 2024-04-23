Here’s who made Mass. Hockey’s girls Final 40 selections

Annabelle Lovell made the Final 40 roster among 2009's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Mass. Hockey is down to its girls Final 40 rosters for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 age groups.

A total of 230 of the state's top players descended on the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., for Mass. Hockey's 2024 Girls Festival last weekend with 120 moving on to Final 40's this weekend.

The Final 40 camp will be held Friday and Saturday at the NESC. Friday will begin with the 2009's at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday will begin at 2 p.m. with two-hour sessions for each group.

After this weekend's camp, players are selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls Select 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY, in August.

The New England District (Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) will hold its girls development camp May 10-12 at the NESC.

Here are the rosters for the 2024 Mass. Hockey girls Final 40.