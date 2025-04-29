Here’s who made Mass. Hockey’s 2025 girls Final 40

Ava Decourcey was among the top 2008 defenders at Mass. Hockey's girls festival. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Mass. Hockey is down to its girls Final 40 rosters for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 age groups.

This past weekend, 229 of the state's top girls hockey players took over Lovell Arena for Mass. Hockey's girls festival with 120 moving on to the Final 40.

The Final 40 camp will be held at Lovell Arena from May 17-18.

From there, players will be selected for USA Hockey’s national camps — the National 15 Camp, the National 15 Goalie Camp and the National 16/17 Camp at Miami University (Ohio) in July, as well as the U18 Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

Here are the rosters for the 2025 Mass. Hockey girls Final 40.