Patrick McDevitt projects to be one of the better goalies in prep hockey this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Holt Conference has some legitimate talent.

Some of the region's top point-getters last season came from the Holt Conference. Fortunately, some of those players are still in the Holt this season.

There will also be some younger players stepping up and making an impact.

Let's dive into the All-Holt Team for this season.