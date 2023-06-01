Jimmy Mullin was previously an assistant coach with the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

With the weather heating up, so are the offseason coaching changes in college hockey. A number of local college programs have openings or are making hires while a big-time name from the region is on the move.

As of right now, the most notable opening in New England is at Bentley. Former head coach Ryan Soderquist (Stoneham, Mass.) and the school parted ways back in April. Athletic Director Vaughn Williams has hired a search firm to lead the effort to bring a new head coach to the Falcons.

Both assistant coaches, Ben Murphy (Andover, Mass.) and Steve Needham (Medford, Mass.) were relieved of their duties a few weeks after Soderquist’s announcement.

That means whoever the new head coach is will get free rein to hire his own staff.