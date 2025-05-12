New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USA Hockey

Here are the Final 40 selections for the 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Avatar photo
By

Noah Survilas made the Final 40 for the Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Mass. Hockey boys festival began this past weekend with players in the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years battling for spots in the Final 40.

Selections for the Final 40 have now been announced. Those players will compete for spots at USA Hockey's Select 15, 16 and 17 Camps held in Buffalo throughout the summer.

Select 16 Camp will be first this year, spanning June 25 to July 1. From July 7-13, Select 17 Camp will take place and Select 15 Camp will follow from July 16-21. All events will be held at The Northtown Center & Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y.

To make it there, however, players must push through the Final 40, which will be held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Lovell Arena.

Here are the selections.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

13 standout 2008s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

It's a big year for the '08s. The first step of that was this past weekend at the Mass. Hockey boys festival. From Friday to…
Read More

13 standout 2009s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey boys festival

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival got started this past weekend with three days of games for the '08s, '09s and '10s at…
Read More

Here are the Final 40 selections for the 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

The Mass. Hockey boys festival began this past weekend with players in the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years battling for spots in the Final…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter