Noah Survilas made the Final 40 for the Mass. Hockey boys festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Mass. Hockey boys festival began this past weekend with players in the 2008, 2009 and 2010 birth years battling for spots in the Final 40.

Selections for the Final 40 have now been announced. Those players will compete for spots at USA Hockey's Select 15, 16 and 17 Camps held in Buffalo throughout the summer.

Select 16 Camp will be first this year, spanning June 25 to July 1. From July 7-13, Select 17 Camp will take place and Select 15 Camp will follow from July 16-21. All events will be held at The Northtown Center & Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y.

To make it there, however, players must push through the Final 40, which will be held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Lovell Arena.

Here are the selections.