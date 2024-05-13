Freddy Meyer V made the Final 40 among '07 defensemen. (Team Shred Photography)

The Mass. Hockey boys festival got underway this past weekend with players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years battling for spots in the Final 40.

Now we know who the players are who will compete for a chance to make USA Hockey's Select Camps.

For the '07s, it's a big year. If they make Select 17 Camp, they will play in front of both college coaches and NHL scouts. That will take place June 25-July 1 at the Northtown Center & Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y.

The '08s will battle for spots at Select 16 Camp, which is July 9-15 in Amherst, N.Y. The '09s follow July 17-22.

But before all that happens, there's the Final 40, which is this weekend from Friday-Sunday at New England Sports Center.

Here are the selections.