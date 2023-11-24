Here are our First and Second All-Independent teams for 2023-24

Alex LoGuercio is primed for a big senior season at Frederick Gunn. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're looking at another strong season of hockey with the independents.

The Independents were firmly in the mix last season. Cushing reached the Elite 8 finals, taking down Brunswick in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Dexter Southfield made it to the Large School tournament semis after knocking off Northfield Mount Hermon in the first round. Frederick Gunn also reached the Small School tournament championship.

Each of those teams should be in contention for not only the Elite 8 but some hardware as well this season. There are sure to be plenty of other Independents right on their heels, too.

With that, there figures to be plenty of talent on display around the league this year

Here are our First and Second All-Independents teams: