Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun will start the season with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The ’01 from Southboro, Mass., is doing so because of uncertainty surrounding Harvard playing this college hockey season. Thrun’s hope is to play for Dubuque through December then rejoin Harvard for the second semester when it’s possible the Crimson season will commence. The USHL is expected to begin its regular season Nov. 6, but exhibition games are planned prior to that date.

Thrun, who played prep hockey at St. Mark’s prior to playing two seasons with USA Hockey’s NTDP, is a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks. As a freshman at Harvard in 2019-20, Thrun had three goals and 18 assists in 31 games.