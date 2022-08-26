Hard work paying off for Providence commit, Kent blueliner Alex Bales

Providence commit Alex Bales (6) celebrates a Kent School goal last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a busy year for Alex Bales.

In March, the East Amherst, N.Y., resident helped Kent School win the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Martin/Earl Large School Tournament. In May, he was selected by the Tri-City Storm in the fourth round — 56th overall selection — of the United States Hockey League Phase I draft. In August, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound left-hander shooter verbally committed to Providence College and competed for the U.S. at the 2022 Athletix Under-17 Five Nations Tournament.

“I have a long way to go, but I worked hard so it’s good to see all of my hard work paying off,” said Bales, a defenseman who turned 16 on July 6.