Proctor Academy forward Ronan Walsh led the Hornets with 44 points as a junior. (Courtesy Photo)

What was your favorite hockey moment when you were growing up?

“My favorite hockey moment was Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal, the diving goal. Everybody who’s from New England and watches hockey knows it. We’ve had the picture framed and hanging up in our living room my whole life. Being a huge Boston Bruins fan growing up, I’ve always looked at that picture and cherished that moment. That moment has always been in the back of my head, and Orr, being one of the greatest to ever play, is someone I’ve looked up to playing-wise, even though he was a defenseman.”

How have you applied his skills into your game as a forward?

“His skill-set was something that no one had ever really seen before, and his skating, his hands, his vision — it changed the game forever. That’s something I’ve always thought about, and even though he was a defenseman, he played an offensive game, and I try to use that vision that he had, as well as his playmaking and scoring abilities.”