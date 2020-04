NEHJ catches up with Thayer Academy product Tristan Amonte, coming off a 34-point season with the BCHL's Penticton Vees.

Key facts

Team: Penticton Vees (BCHL) | Hometown: Norwell, Mass.

Position: Forward | Shoots: Right | Size: 6-0, 167 | Age: 20

Notable: Recorded 34 points (15-19-34) in 56 regular-season games and two points

(1-1-2) in five postseason contests with Penticton this past season.

Related Articles

New England’s top USHL players during the 2019-20 season Just over two dozen players from New England competed in the United States Hockey League during the 2019-20 season. The USHL is far and away… Read More