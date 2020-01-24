Hangin’ out with … New Jersey Titans’ Cam Gendron

Cam Gendron hails from Wilmington, Mass. (Pete MacDonald/New Jersey Titans)

What led you to start playing hockey?

“Growing up, my older brother Charlie played hockey. My dad, Charlie, had played hockey; not a lot, but he played in high school. He also had season tickets to the Boston Bruins and brought me to the 2010 National Hockey League Winter Classic at Fenway Park. I had a cousin Johnny who played hockey. My sister, Abby, played hockey. Growing up, we had a pond next to our house, so we were always out there and then came in with bloody noses and black eyes from high sticks. It was fun. Hockey is a part of my family and in my blood.”

What’s your favorite moment from playing hockey as a kid?

“I went to Lake Placid with the Middlesex Islanders. It was an awesome experience playing there. We made it to the finals and lost in double overtime, which was tough. It was a big learning moment as a young person. You learn how to lose and carry that as you get older. Things get harder and you’re not always going to win, and you have to realize that.”