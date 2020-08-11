Hangin’ out with … Adirondack Thunder forward Matt Salhany

Matt Salhany played at Tabor and Alabama Huntsville and now skates with the Adirondack Thunder. (Andy Camp/Adirondack Thunder)

Matt Salhany (Warwick, R.I.) played at Tabor and Alabama Huntsville and now skates with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, leading the team in goals (26) and points (51) in 62 games last season.

Teams: Adirondack Thunder (ECHL); Alabama Huntsville; Boston Bandits; Tabor Academy

Notable: Finished 2019-20 first on Adirondack in goals (26) and points (51) in 62 games. Totaled 42 points in 58 regular-season matches and three points (2-1-3) in five Kelly Cup playoff contests in 2018-19 with Adirondack. Played four years (2013-17) at University of Alabama Huntsville, registering 43 points (17-26-43) in 137 matches. Played three seasons (2007-10) at Bishop Hendricken High School, two campaigns (2010-12) at Tabor Academy and one season (2012-13) with the EJHL Boston Bandits.