New England Hockey Journal

Hangin' Out With

Hangin’ out with … Adirondack Thunder forward Matt Salhany

By

Matt Salhany played at Tabor and Alabama Huntsville and now skates with the Adirondack Thunder. (Andy Camp/Adirondack Thunder)

Matt Salhany (Warwick, R.I.) played at Tabor and Alabama Huntsville and now skates with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, leading the team in goals (26) and points (51) in 62 games last season.

Teams: Adirondack Thunder (ECHL); Alabama Huntsville; Boston Bandits; Tabor Academy

Notable: Finished 2019-20 first on Adirondack in goals (26) and points (51) in 62 games. Totaled 42 points in 58 regular-season matches and three points (2-1-3) in five Kelly Cup playoff contests in 2018-19 with Adirondack. Played four years (2013-17) at University of Alabama Huntsville, registering 43 points (17-26-43) in 137 matches. Played three seasons (2007-10) at Bishop Hendricken High School, two campaigns (2010-12) at Tabor Academy and one season (2012-13) with the EJHL Boston Bandits.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hangin’ out with … Penticton Vees forward Tristan Amonte

Key facts Team: Penticton Vees (BCHL) Hometown: Norwell, Mass. Position: Forward Shoots: Right Size: 6-0, 167 Age: 20 Notable: Recorded 34 points (15-19-34) in 56…
Read More

Hangin’ out with … former St. John’s Prep star Brian Carrabes

What caused you to love hockey? “I grew up in North Reading, Mass., and lived on a cul-de-sac, and I looked out my window as…
Read More

Hangin’ out with … Northeast Generals’ Cam Gaudette

What is your favorite hockey moment from when you were growing up? “I have a couple moments. Traveling with the Boston Advantage to different places…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter