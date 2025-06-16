Handing out the 2025 boys and girls prep hockey awards

Justin BriseBois is NEHJ's boys prep goalie of the year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

What a season it was in New England boys and girls prep hockey.

Roughly three months ago, Cushing edged Dexter Southfield for the boys Elite 8 title, while Phillips Andover and Kimball Union took home the Large and Small School championships, respectively.

On the girls side, Loomis Chaffee went on an incredible run to win the Elite 8. Deerfield earned the Large School trophy, while New Hampton finished on top of the Small School field yet again.

The one constant between the boys and girls: outstanding performances from star players.

This will likely not be the last time you hear from the prospects listed below. All of these players have real shots at success in higher levels.

Here are our 2024-25 boys and girls prep awards.