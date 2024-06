Caeden Herrington is committed to Vermont. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's been just over three months since the prep season ended.

Kimball Union took home the boys Elite 8 title, while Nobles won the Elite 8 on the girls side. Kent and Canterbury won the boys Large and Small School titles, respectively. BB&N and New Hampton snagged the girls Large and Small School titles, respectively.

Both boys and girls prep were also packed with high-end players. That made handing out awards so difficult.

Here are our 2023-24 awards for boys and girls prep hockey.