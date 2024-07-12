Handing out the 2024 boys and girls MIAA hockey awards

Jake Vana scored 18 goals and 34 points at St. John's Prep this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The 2023-24 MIAA high school hockey season offered lots of excitement on both the boys and girls sides.

St. John's Prep took home the boys Division 1 title, ending Winchester's Cinderella run to TD Garden. Boston Latin stunned Tewksbury for the Division 2 boys crown. Meanwhile, Marblehead upset Nauset to swipe the boys Division 3 championship. In Division 4, Dover-Sherborn/Weston rolled to a championship win over Hanover.

On the girls side, St. Mary's avenged their championship loss from the previous season, coming back to topple Notre Dame (Hingham) in a triple-overtime thriller. Duxbury made it two in a row in girls Division 2, shutting out Falmouth.

Both the boys and girls sides had plenty of players that had excellent, prolific seasons. That made handing out awards so difficult.

Here are our 2023-24 awards for boys and girls MIAA hockey.