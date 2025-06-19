Handing out our 2025 New England men’s college hockey awards

Cole Hutson had 48 points in 39 games on defense for BU this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The 2024-25 men's college hockey season was another exciting run for New England, filled with high-end talent.

Boston University reached the Division 1 national championship in its third straight trip to the Frozen Four, while Boston College reached the Frozen Four for the second straight season. Elsewhere in Hockey East, you also had Maine, UConn, Providence and UMass reach the national tournament.

In the ECAC, it was all about Cornell once again as the Big Red won their second straight ECAC tournament title, reaching the national tournament for a third straight year. Quinnipiac also made the dance for the fifth season in a row.

Holy Cross was a major contender once again in Atlantic Hockey, but Bentley defeated the Crusaders in the conference tourney to vault itself into the NCAA tournament field.

Here are our 2024 New England college hockey awards.