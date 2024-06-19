Handing out our 2024 New England college hockey awards

Will Smith scored 25 goals and 71 points as a freshman at Boston College this past season. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The 2023-24 college hockey season was another good one for New England.

Boston College reached the Division 1 men's national championship after winning the Hockey East men's tournament championship. Boston University also reached the Frozen Four, and Quinnipiac, UMass Amherst and Maine reached the men's NCAA tournament as well.

Maine enjoyed a resurgence, reaching the national tournament for the first time since 2012.

On the women's side, UConn reached the women's national tournament after taking the Hockey East women's tournament championship.

Here are our 2024 New England college hockey awards.