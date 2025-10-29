Groton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Jaelyn Trudell will be a key part of Groton's forward group once again. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Groton reached new heights last season.

After making the previous two Small School tournament finals, the Zebras qualified for the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

"Ever since I took over five years ago, we've always tried to find ways to build the program and find the right kids to come in here," Groton coach Tim LeRoy said. "We were excited to hit a bunch of goals we wanted to do, and the kids were ecstatic for what they were able to achieve."

In the postseason, the No. 8 Zebras fell to top-seeded Williston Northampton in the quarterfinals, finishing 17-5-2. It was their third straight season with at least 17 wins.

"At the same time, we wanted more," LeRoy said. "We ran up against a really good Williston team, and it showed us how much more work there is left to be done, but also knowing we have the right kids and the right mentality to keep this going. ... We're not going to sit back and just hope it happens again."

So, how does Groton plan to continue its upward trajectory?