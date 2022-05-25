New England Hockey Journal

Goalie watch list: Tracking the best netminders in New England, part 1

By

Drew Commesso
Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) is New England's top 2002 prospect in net. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

As we shift to summer hockey, it is a good time to look at the best players in net from the New England region.

After watching hockey at every level this past season from the NHL down to bantam major (14-U), we’ve seen the lion’s share of those who live between the pipes and are the last line of defense for their teams in and from New England.

For this series, we’ll focus today on the birth years 2002-04, with the 2005-2007 prospects getting the spotlight in part two. Time, patience and confidence are often needed to develop goaltenders. The younger you look, the tougher it is to project what those prospects will be after age 20. For the players in this series, we relied on live viewings only, though there are other New England natives who performed well for teams outside of the region.

With the '01s having aged out of juniors, '02 Boston University star Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) leads the next wave of area goaltender prospects who have a chance to play at the highest level of the sport.

