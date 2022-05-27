Goalie watch list: The top ’05-’07 netminders in New England

'06 goaltender Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) posted his first shutout in the 2-0 Nobles win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England Hockey Journal goaltender assessment series rolls on with a closer look at the best 2005, 2006 and 2007 prospects at the position.

This list was built from live viewings during the 2021-22 hockey season, plus Massachusetts and New England District (for the ’05 and ’06 players) festival action in April and May.

Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) headlined part 1 of the series, as the Boston University junior and Chicago Blackhawks prospect is on track to be a productive pro.

The ’05-‘07s are a little tougher to project given their age, but '06 Nobles freshman Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) is one of several players who has elevated his stock.