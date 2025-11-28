New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Girls Small Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Avatar photo
By

Kayleigh Koen
Kayleigh Koen is a key returner on St. Mark's blue line. (Yuqi Qian)

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season.

Many of the Small School teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC postseason.

Williston Northampton and Cushing each reached the Elite 8 last season. Both are ranked inside the top five of our preseason rankings. Rivers, who made the Small School tournament last season, is also inside the top 10 entering the season.

Groton also reached the Elite 8. Meanwhile, New Hampton, St. Mark's, Governor's, Frederick Gunn, Mount Saint Charles and Lawrence Academy made the Small School tournament, which New Hampton won for the third straight season, taking down St. Mark's.

New Hampton, Groton, Gov's, St. Mark's, Lawrence and Frederick Gunn are also ranked in our next 15.

Each of the above teams should very much be a factor this season, while others below are sure to challenge.

Here’s our breakdown of every Small School team.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bella Freitas

Preseason All-Stars: First and Second girls Small School teams

The girls prep hockey scene is chock-full of talent once again. There are plenty of Division 1 commits to note, especially among the Preseason All-Stars,…
Read More
Kayleigh Koen

Girls Small Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season. Many of the Small School teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC…
Read More

Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Holt Conference teams

The Holt Conference isn't known for being the strongest in New England boys prep hockey. However, it typically features standout talent. Last year, among names…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter