Girls Small Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2025-26

Kayleigh Koen is a key returner on St. Mark's blue line. (Yuqi Qian)

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season.

Many of the Small School teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC postseason.

Williston Northampton and Cushing each reached the Elite 8 last season. Both are ranked inside the top five of our preseason rankings. Rivers, who made the Small School tournament last season, is also inside the top 10 entering the season.

Groton also reached the Elite 8. Meanwhile, New Hampton, St. Mark's, Governor's, Frederick Gunn, Mount Saint Charles and Lawrence Academy made the Small School tournament, which New Hampton won for the third straight season, taking down St. Mark's.

New Hampton, Groton, Gov's, St. Mark's, Lawrence and Frederick Gunn are also ranked in our next 15.

Each of the above teams should very much be a factor this season, while others below are sure to challenge.

Here’s our breakdown of every Small School team.