Girls Small Schools: A team-by-team breakdown for 2024-25

Lana Hardin is an exciting prospect at Governor's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Girls prep hockey is stacked with talented individuals and teams entering this season.

Many of these teams have strong cases for the NEPSAC postseason. Elite 8 runner-up Williston Northampton and Small School champion each landed in the top five of our preseason rankings. Groton and Cushing earned spots in the top 10 as well.

Williston reached the Elite 8 final for the third straight season after winning the previous two. New Hampton reached the Small School title game for the third year in a row as well, winning their second straight over Groton.

Each of the above teams should very much be a factor this season, while others below are sure to challenge.

Here’s our breakdown of every Small School team.