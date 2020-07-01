Forward Brooke Rogers, who scored nearly a goal a game, was an All-NEPSAC honorable mention last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Steph Holmes remembers the quote posted in the locker room during her own prep school playing days, at least the last line of it: “The character you build is yours forever.”

Those were formative days for Holmes at Berkshire School a decade-and-a-half ago, where one of her teammates was future U.S. Olympian Kacey Bellamy (Westfield, Mass.). Her coach, Lori Charpentier, made it a priority not just to win games, but to give girls a voice, promote their game, and teach values and strengths that would stay with them beyond hockey.

“That quote was in the locker room and part of the dialogue when I played for her at Berkshire,” said Holmes. “Lori made it very clear that the mindset and habits you cultivate playing hockey serve you in your endeavors for the rest of your lives.”