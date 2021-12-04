Girls prep: St. Paul’s Kristina Allard on a fast track to Northeastern

Multi-sport senior defenseman Kristina Allard (Kingston, N.H.) of St. Paul's School is a Northeastern commit. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There is fast. Then there are skaters who are really fast.

And then there are talents like Kristina Allard who are faaaaaaaaaaaast.

The swift-skating Allard, 18, a senior at St. Paul’s School, is one of New England’s top prep school girls hockey talents.

The Kingston, N.H., native can reach warp speed within a couple of strides. This elite skating ability is one of the reasons many of the nation’s top college programs recruited her early.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of the New England Hockey Journal.