Girls prep rankings: Wild weekend of tournaments shuffles top 10

Catie Putt helped Williston lock down the top spot in the rankings. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What a weekend it was in girls prep hockey.

After the mad-dash whirlwind of holiday tournaments, we've hit the holiday break, and there's a lot to unpack ahead of a well-earned reprieve.

The weekend featured a plethora of high-end matchups. There were championship rematches, be it Williston Northampton versus Nobles or Groton versus New Hampton. Elsewhere, Loomis Chaffee battled Phillips Andover and Thayer took on Dexter Southfield.

Now that the dust settled, no new teams entered the rankings, but one contender is on the brink of falling out after a rough weekend. Meanwhile, others in the back half of the top 10 are only strengthening their cases. Toward the top, there's clearly one team standing above the rest right now.

Let's dive into our final top 10 before the calendar flips to 2025.